ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

Shares of NYSE:IO opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.16. ION Geophysical has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ION Geophysical will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 80.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 377,489 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 55.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 45,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 18.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

