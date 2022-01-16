Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 209,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,604,788 shares.The stock last traded at $17.24 and had previously closed at $17.16.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

