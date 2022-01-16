Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 88.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 414.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 161.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PSCI traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.94. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.14.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

