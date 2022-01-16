Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQAL. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,848,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,541,000 after acquiring an additional 107,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 37,749 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EQAL opened at $46.82 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.