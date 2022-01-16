Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lessened by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 5.3% of Somerset Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $380.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

