Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $875.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

In related news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $46,396. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,282,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,203,000 after buying an additional 6,720,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,569,000 after buying an additional 6,094,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after buying an additional 2,510,787 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 143.2% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,148,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after buying an additional 1,853,835 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,374,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,165 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

