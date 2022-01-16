Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 231.0% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IPKW opened at $41.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $47.14.

