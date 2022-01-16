Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDP. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDP opened at $85.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.74. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $78.43 and a 52-week high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.