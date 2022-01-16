InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives $79.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
IHG stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.79. The stock had a trading volume of 123,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,300. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.66. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $75.20.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
