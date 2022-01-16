InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives $79.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

IHG stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.79. The stock had a trading volume of 123,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,300. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.66. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $75.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

