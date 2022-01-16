Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $74.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.35. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,337,441.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $1,751,461.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,288,428 shares of company stock valued at $97,263,424 in the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $26,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

