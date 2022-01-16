Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 0.7% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 20,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,278 shares of company stock valued at $11,574,511 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of BR opened at $160.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

