Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,007 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $145.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.88. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.