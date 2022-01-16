Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 2,308 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.8% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 705.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 38,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33,444 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,372 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,470 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $128.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.45 and a 200-day moving average of $126.04. The stock has a market cap of $226.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.