Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $466.75 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $369.65 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

