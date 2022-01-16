Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.8% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

In related news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $128.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.04. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.