Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,099,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $97.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.44 and its 200-day moving average is $96.89.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

