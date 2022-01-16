Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 674,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,085,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.0% during the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 54,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $54.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

