Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys 705 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.47.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $157.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

