Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys 321 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.93.

MMM stock opened at $178.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.61. The firm has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.