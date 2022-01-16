Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 272.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 197,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,576,000 after acquiring an additional 144,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $331.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.25. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.16 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,940 shares of company stock worth $230,432,836. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

