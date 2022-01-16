Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a games technology company. It engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming systems to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators. Inspired Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp, is based in New York. “

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $303.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

