Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Barclays PLC increased its position in Brady by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 98,900.0% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 25,714 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 10.5% in the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 17.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the third quarter worth approximately $3,635,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brady from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of BRC opened at $53.82 on Friday. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Brady’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Brady’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.