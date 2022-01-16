Inspire Investing LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 107,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 53.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $853.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

