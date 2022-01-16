Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 34,782 Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gannett by 774.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 223.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gannett by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $755.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $800.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

