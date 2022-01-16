Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 3,470 First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

