Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 1,980 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after buying an additional 71,745 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,980,000 after buying an additional 61,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,548,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.23 and a 1-year high of $143.94.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

