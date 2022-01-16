Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells $23,226.75 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 925 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $23,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,004,000 after acquiring an additional 961,181 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,987,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,019,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,304,000 after buying an additional 194,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,045,000 after buying an additional 1,261,948 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

