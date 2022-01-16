Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) COO Sells $29,913.86 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $29,913.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roger Adsett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Roger Adsett sold 3,068 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $84,707.48.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 367.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 438.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth $228,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INSM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

