Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and $26.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 289,227,816 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

