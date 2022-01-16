Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Sells $11,680,000.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $11,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

VERX stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,401.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $110.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the second quarter valued at about $444,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 93.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 134,020 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the second quarter valued at about $15,304,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 32.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after purchasing an additional 649,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VERX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

