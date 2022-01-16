Insider Selling: SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,338,912.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $5,147,498.10.

NYSE:S opened at $42.68 on Friday. SentinelOne Inc has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at $2,010,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 142.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on S shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

