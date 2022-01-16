Insider Selling: Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $105,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $105.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.75. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $141.07.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,569,000 after purchasing an additional 50,342 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,199,000 after purchasing an additional 72,692 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 803,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 472,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 454,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,210,000 after purchasing an additional 46,039 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.