Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) CTO Sells $486,273.12 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 74,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $486,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.83 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTCI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

