Insider Selling: Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO Sells $655,466.84 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Enova International stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.55.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.10 million. Enova International had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 28.17%. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the second quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 809.1% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Enova International by 64.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 30,286 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Enova International by 115.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
