Insider Selling: Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO Sells $655,466.84 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enova International stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.10 million. Enova International had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 28.17%. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the second quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 809.1% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Enova International by 64.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 30,286 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Enova International by 115.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

