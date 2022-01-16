Insider Selling: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) EVP Sells $296,569.80 in Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 45,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $296,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Connolly Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Michael Connolly Miller sold 4,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $30,000.00.

Shares of BNED opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $319.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $626.98 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNED. TheStreet upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 20.5% in the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 229,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 55.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,934 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 13.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 79.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 55,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 20.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

