Insider Selling: Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Insider Sells 395,600 Shares of Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 395,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.63, for a total value of C$644,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,926,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,329,543.

Luzich Partners LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 355,700 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total value of C$583,348.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 304,100 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$468,314.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 7,000,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$9,100,000.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 174,100 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$235,035.00.

ARG traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.64. 780,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,584. The firm has a market capitalization of C$286.90 million and a P/E ratio of 6.14. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.68 and a 1-year high of C$1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$60.61 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

