Insider Selling: Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.75.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $415.44 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

