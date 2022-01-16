Insider Buying: Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Major Shareholder Purchases $230,736.00 in Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 41,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $230,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 8,200 shares of Passage Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $45,346.00.

NASDAQ PASG opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PASG shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.61.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

