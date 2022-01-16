Insider Buying: Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Major Shareholder Purchases $230,736.00 in Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 41,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $230,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 8,200 shares of Passage Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $45,346.00.
NASDAQ PASG opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $30.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PASG shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.61.
Passage Bio Company Profile
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.