Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,589 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Innoviva in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 660.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter valued at $114,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Innoviva stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a current ratio of 75.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. The company had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,212,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.