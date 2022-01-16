InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InfuSystem is a rapidly growing healthcare services company that provides state-of-the-art electronic continuous ambulatory infusion pumps, supplies and support to oncology practices and clinics throughout the United States. More than 60% of oncologists across all 50 states turn to InfuSystem as their single, full-service source for cost-effective infusion pump management. “

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.70 million, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.03. InfuSystem has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InfuSystem will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,418,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannine Sheehan sold 7,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $134,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,084 shares of company stock worth $1,580,150. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 126.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in InfuSystem by 48.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in InfuSystem in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in InfuSystem by 422.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in InfuSystem in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

