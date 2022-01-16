Infosys Limited Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Infosys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. William Blair also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INFY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Infosys stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. Infosys has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 948,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 302,533 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Infosys by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 269,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Infosys by 1.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,558,000 after purchasing an additional 737,732 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Infosys by 8.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter worth $305,000. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

