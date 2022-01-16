InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives $9.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of IFRX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 184,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,895. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $183.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.68. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.38.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in InflaRx by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in InflaRx by 41.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the third quarter worth $49,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in InflaRx during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter valued at $9,609,000. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

