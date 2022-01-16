Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,795 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $28,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,179,000 after acquiring an additional 143,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 69,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 55,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after acquiring an additional 151,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 165,439 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of ILPT opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.59%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

