IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 10,890 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 38.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 114,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 26.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,680 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 43.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 128,765.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 92,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 92,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

NYSE:MAC opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAC. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.