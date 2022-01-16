IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 1,025 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $97.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average of $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,407 shares of company stock valued at $13,232,161 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

