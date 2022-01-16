IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,586,000 after buying an additional 2,246,466 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,620,000 after buying an additional 102,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,865,000 after buying an additional 145,540 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,254,000 after buying an additional 360,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,976,000 after buying an additional 510,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $63.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 204.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.