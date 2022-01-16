IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after acquiring an additional 334,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,695,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.73.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $308.46 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

