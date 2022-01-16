IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in AON by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in AON by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in AON by 5.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.56.

Shares of AON opened at $273.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $202.32 and a 12-month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

