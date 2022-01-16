IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,033 National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 18.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 123.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 30.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NHI. Truist Securities cut their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist cut their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average is $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

