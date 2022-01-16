IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 105,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 320,749 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 51,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 51,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

NYSE GNK opened at $16.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

